4 held for killing teenager over petty issue in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy over a petty issue in Outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Monday. Sajid (20), Dilshad (22), Shahrukh (20) and Farman (24), all residents of Nangloi, were nabbed from Camp Number 2 locality on Sunday night, they said.During interrogation, the men told police that they killed the boy as he used to abuse and misbehave with them, a police officer said.On Sunday evening, the police had received information from a hospital in the area that a boy with multiple stab injuries was admitted and later declared brought dead, A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said. He said the police reached the spot where the deceased boy's father identified the four suspects. Later, raids were conducted in Camp Number 2 locality and Sajid and Dilshad were apprehended. They informed police about the location of Shahrukh and Farman, leading to the their arrest, the DCP said.The knife used in the crime was also recovered from them, he said. PTI NIT AD