4 held for robbery & snatching

/R New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Four men were arrested from east Delhi in connection with several cases of robbery and snatching, police said Friday. The four were apprehended when they came to a CNG station near Gazipur. They were allegedly involved in more than 25 cases of robbery and snatching. Twenty mobile phones and two motorcycles have been recovered, the police said. The accused have been identified as Izhar Khan, Mohd Khalid, Mohd Riaz and Hari Om. During investigation, it was found that the four were habitual gamblers and would commit robbery and snatching whenever they lost money in gambling. PTI NIT URDHMB