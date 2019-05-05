4 held for robbing mobile phones in South Delhi

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four men Sunday for allegedly robing mobile phones in South Delhi, officials said. The accused were identified as Chaman Lal (28), Om Prakash (39), Gyanesh (23) and Bopi Biswas (32), they said. According to Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), "After getting a tip-off, police arrested the accused persons from South Delhi and recovered 21 mobile phones and an auto-rickshaw used by them". PTI NITCK