4 held for trafficking drugs in J&K

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and huge quantity of narcotics was seized from them, police said Saturday. Imtiyaz Ahmad (27), a resident of Karyote-Thanamandi, was arrested under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Rajouri district, a police spokesman said. "The accused was found actively consuming and trafficking drugs in Thanamandi town and its adjoining areas. He was also found luring youths into substance abuse. He has been detained on the orders of the divisional Commissioner of Jammu, after a dossier was submitted by the senior superintendent of police, Rajouri against him," the spokesman said. He said the accused was earlier detained under various sections of the CrPC for involvement in other unlawful activities. In another case, the spokesman said, an alleged woman drug peddler was arrested during checks in Narwal area of Jammu, when 1 kg of 'ganja' was recovered from her possession. A case under NDPS Act was registered against Reena, the arrested woman, he said. Similarly, the police recovered 90 kg of poppy straw from the chamber of an oil tanker during checking at Nagrota Bypass along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday evening. Alleged smuggler Paramjit Singh of Kurukshetra-Haryana was arrested in the matter and a case under NDPS Act was registered, the spokesman said, adding he had brought the consignment from Kashmir. Another oil tanker driver, Kamljit Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested after 5.5 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his vehicle on the Tapyal-Ghagwal route along Jammu-Pathankot Highway Saturday, the spokesman said. He said Singh was also booked under the NDPS Act. PTI TAS INDIND