4 held for trying to rob ATM machines in Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly trying to rob ATM machines in Dwarka's JP Kalan area in the night hours, police said on Tuesday.The accused were identified as Jaibir (23), Sagar (19), both residents of JP Kalan, Chirag (19), a resident of Najafgarh, and Arjun (20), a resident of Dhansa Village, they added.On March 19, the police had received information regarding damaging of ATM machines of Corporation Bank and Axis Bank near the Rawta More, a senior police officer said.The burglars fled the spot after taking the CCTV camera of Corporation Bank.During investigation, CCTV footage was taken from both the banks, in which two to three persons were seen, the police said.On Sunday evening, a police patrolling team apprehended three men from the JP Kalan area after noticing that they were riding a stolen bike, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.The police also noticed that the features of one of the apprehended men -- Jaibir -- were similar to a person seen in the CCTV footage of ATM robberies.During interrogation, the three men confessed to their involvement in the incidents, along with one Arjun (20), the DCP said.Subsequently, Arjun was also arrested and the stolen CCTV camera was recovered from his possession.The accused told the police that they worked as drivers and helpers in Gramin Sewa vehicles.One mobile phone, one motorcycle and a CCTV camera were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said. PTI NIT RC