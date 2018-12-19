4 held with 50 kg cannabis after police chase in Noida

Noida (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Four alleged drug traffickers, who would smuggle cannabis from Odisha and sell it in Delhi-NCR, were held Wednesday following a gunfight with the police here, officials said.Around 50 kg cannabis and three firearms were seized from their possession in the incident which took place around 1.30 am under Sector 24 police station limits, the officials said."We had received a tip-off that the gang, carrying a huge quantity of cannabis, would pass by the Adobe square (in Sector 25). A police patrol team was alerted and when they intercepted the suspected car to stop for inquiry, the accused sped away towards the jungles in Sector 54," Inspector Pankaj Pant said."Being chased by the police, the men eventually opened fire on the policemen and drew retaliatory fire from them," Pant, the Sector 24 station house officer, said.He said nobody was injured in the gunfight and the police team managed to arrest the four men and impounded the vehicle."When checked by the police, it emerged that they had made chambers in the seats of the car and tried to conceal the cannabis in them," he said.Those held have been identified as Mangal and Gunjan, both locals, and Gulshan Yadav and Rajeev Yadav, both from Bihar, he said.During questioning, the gang members admitted that they would bring the cannabis from Odisha in car and sell it to their contact persons here for sale locally, he said.A case has been registered against the accused persons in charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act as well as the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said. PTI KIS RCJ