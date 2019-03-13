4 including juvenile held for robbery in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Three men were arrested and a juvenile was detained for allegedly robbing a man after breaking into his house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said Wednesday.The incident took place on the intervening night of March 11 and 12 and the fifth member of the gang is on the run, they added.In his complaint, the victim said that the five accused, armed with pistols, barged into his house and fired two-three rounds. One of the bullets ricochet off the roof and hit an accused, Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said. They robbed Rs 30,000 cash and a mobile phone before fleeing on two motorcycles, the complainant said.Rohit Sharma, Abhishek and Virender, all 22-years-old, were arrested and booked under the Arms Act, police said.Three pistols with live cartridges, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone and cash were recovered from their possession, they said.With the arrests, the police claimed to have worked out two cases. PTI AMP RHL