4 injured after bag full of crackers burst during wedding of police officer's sons

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Four persons, including a 75-year-old man, were injured after a bag full of firecrackers burst during the wedding celebration of two sons of a head constable in Kanjhawal, a senior police officer said.He said the injured were identified as Dalbir (39), Kirpal (24), Ramesh (75) and Dhanu (55) and the condition of two of the injured is serious.The officer said the incident happened outside the head constable's house on Sunday night.The man, who was putting up the cracker show, had a bag full of firecrackers and it is suspected that the sparks from the firecrackers being burst flew and burnt the bag leading to a blast, the officer said.Police have registered a case and are probing whose liability was it that triggered the blast. They are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the matter, he said. PTI NIT SLB KJ