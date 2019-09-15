4 injured as roof of under-construction mosque collapses in UP

Firozabad (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Four labourers were on Sunday injured when roof of an under-construction mosque collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said.The incident took place when construction works were underway at a mosque in Galib Nagar locality in Rasoolpur area, police said.They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and their condition is now stated to be stable, City Magistrate Kumar Pankaj Singh said. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM