scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

4 injured as roof of under-construction mosque collapses in UP

Firozabad (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Four labourers were on Sunday injured when roof of an under-construction mosque collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said.The incident took place when construction works were underway at a mosque in Galib Nagar locality in Rasoolpur area, police said.They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and their condition is now stated to be stable, City Magistrate Kumar Pankaj Singh said. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos