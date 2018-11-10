4 injured as train hits tractor at unmanned crossing in UP

Unnao (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Four persons were injured when a passenger train hit a tractor at an unmanned level crossing here Saturday, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.The incident occurred between Korari and Achalganj railway stations and the injured included the driver of the tractor and three passengers of the Kanpur bound Rae Bareli passenger train.According RPF inspector S N Misra, the passengers were standing at the door of the bogey and received injuries in their legs. They were admitted to the district hospital.Due to the impact, the tractor trolley fell into a roadside ditch near the track but the injured driver escaped from the spot, Misra said. After stopping for about half an hour, the train resumed its journey, Misra said, adding that a case was registered. PTI COR SAB RHL