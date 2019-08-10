4 injured in fight in northeast Delhi gym

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Four persons were injured when a fight broke out among some people at a gym in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said on Saturday.On Friday morning, Harish Choudhary (29) and Deepak Rana (28), both residents of Gokalpur, were exercising at the gym when an argument ensued between them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.The squabble took a serious turn when Deepak attacked Harish with an iron rod to which the latter retaliated. By this time, two other persons, Subhash and Devender, attacked Harish, the police officer said.The entire incident was recorded at the CCTV cameras installed in the gym, he said, adding the four injured were taken to GTB hospital.According to police, the accused had arguments and fights earlier also.Two cross cases have been filed against Harish and Deepak at Jyoti Nagar police station. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD