4 killed, 3 injured in Jeep-Bus collision

Moga, Oct 19 (PTI ) Four people were killed and three injured when a jeep they were travelling in collided with a bus at a village here on Saturday, police said.The vehicle was on its way to Tajo-Ke village near Barnala, they said.The deceased were identified as Iqbal Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Bhushan and Lakha, all in their 20s, the police said.They said the injured were admitted to a hospital. PTI CORR VSD DPB

