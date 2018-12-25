4 killed, 4 injured in road mishap

Bareilly (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) At least four persons, including a two-year-old child and his mother, were killed and as many others injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling collided against a stationary lorry on the national highway bypass here Tuesday, police said.The vehicle was going from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to Chandigarh when the mishap took place at Ghansoli village under Bithiri Chainpur police station, City SP Abhinandan Singh said.He said eight persons were sitting in the vehicle when the accident took place.The four persons, as Asharfi Lal, 45, Rajrani 35, her daughter Sanjana, 12, and 2-year-old son was killed on the spot, he added. The injured, including the driver, have been hospitalised here, the SP said.PTI COR SMI RAXRAXRAX