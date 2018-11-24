4 killed as pick-up van overturns

Azamgarh (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Four people were killed and 18 injured when the pick-up van, in which they were travelling to attend a cremation, overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Saturday morning, police said. The incident took place near Palthi bazar in Didarganj area when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish (45), Santosh (35), Pancham (60) and Baburam (65), the police said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and two of the seriously-injured referred to a Varanasi hospital, the police added. PTI COR SABHMB