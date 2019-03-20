4 killed as truck rams into pilgrims

/R Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) A speeding truck hit a group of pilgrims going to Haridwar, leaving four people, including three women, dead in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred on the national highway 62 (NH-62) near Netra village in Sumerpur area. They pilgrims were on their foot. The truck driver fled the spot, but was later nabbed at a checkpoint in Sanderao, Sumerpur police station incharge Gautam Kumar Jain said. The deceased have been identified as Jassi Ben (60), Lehri Ben (55), Dhani Ben (65) and Raja Bhai (63). They were among the dozen devotees who were going to Haridwar from Porbandar, Gujarat, the officer said. The family members have requested for the bodies without post-mortem, the officer added. PTI AGHMB