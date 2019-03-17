4 killed in car-truck collision in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Mar 17 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one was critically injured in a car and truck head-on collision near Ladwa here on Sunday, police said. All the deceased and the critically injured person were occupants of the car and were inthe age group of 22 to 25 years, they said. All of them were private company employees. The car was going from Delhi to Yamunanagar when the accident took place near Ladwa, 20 km from here. The truck driver escaped from the spot after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind, police said, adding a case has been registered. PTI CORR SUN INDIND