4 killed in collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer, May 8 (PTI) Four people were killed and as many injured in a collision between two vehicles in the district Wednesday, police said.A car and a jeep collided head on under the jurisdiction of Lathi police station killing four people, they said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.The bodies were handed over to their family after post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR SDA NSDNSD
