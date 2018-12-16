4 killed in explosion at distillery

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) At least four people were killed and three injured on Sunday in an explosion at a distillery belonging to former BJP minister Murugesh Nirani in Karnataka's Bagalkot district, police said. The incident occurred around noon at the distillery of Nirani Group of Industries in Kulali village of Mudhol area -- 510 km northwest of here. The explosion appeared to be at the safety valve of an effluent treatment plant, the police said.Four people were killed and the three injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, the police said, adding that investigations were on into the matter. Speaking to PTI, Nirani confirmed that the blast took place in one of the factories belonging to him. "The explosion happened outside our factory premises at the waste water treatment plant. There was accumulation of methane, which caused the explosion." "I am extremely sorry for the incident. I condole the death of four men killed in the tragedy. Three were injured, but they are out of danger, it seems," Nirani added. PTI GMSHMB