4 killed in road accident in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Four persons were killed in an accident Thursday morning, when a pick-up van was crushed between two trucks when its driver tried to overtake the two heavier vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said."The accident took place at Kolaghat bridge on Jalalabad-Badaun road, when a pick-up van came between two trucks, one of which it was overtaking and the other was coming from opposite direction," Superintendent of Police S Chenappa said.A man riding a motorcycle behind the pick-up van was also killed in the accident after a vegetable sack from the truck fell on him and his bike skidded, police said.The pick-up van was coming from Jalalabad and heading towards Kasganj, they said.The deceased have been identified as Gaurav, driver of the pick-up van, Hariom and Santosh, occupants of the van, and Jaibeer, the bike rider, police said.All the deceased are in the age group of 35-40 years, they said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.