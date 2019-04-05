4 lakh Delhi students who failed in exams not re-admitted: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The BJP on Friday alleged that Delhi government-run schools are unable to provide quality education to children and claimed that four lakh students who failed in examinations in the last four years were not re-admitted. Addressing a press conference here, Union minister Vijay Goel said according to an RTI reply, five lakh children have failed in Delhi government-run schools in the last four years, out of them four lakh students have not been re-admitted. A few students were present in the press conference held at the Delhi BJP office which was also addressed by party MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the allegations levelled by the BJP leaders. Goel said according to the RTI reply, 52 per cent of students who failed in class 9 were not re-admitted. To highlight the plight of such students, he said he will hold a conclave of their parents in coming days. At present, 16 lakh students are studying in 1,028 schools in Delhi. Goel said he will visit a government school on Saturday to check the prevailing situation. "The tall claims of Delhi government on providing quality education are being exposed before the people and they will give a befitting reply to it in the elections," Bidhuri said. BJP MP Parvesh Verma accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of betraying people, saying he failed to fulfil his promise of opening 500 new schools in the city. The BJP leaders also claimed that schools were not constructed despite availability of land. The posts of principals were lying vacant in many schools, they said. PTI VIT VIT SNESNE