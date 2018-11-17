4 members of family found dead in Haryana

Panchkula, Nov 17 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two women, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Khatoli village in Panchkula district of Haryana, police said Saturday.The bodies of the four were found lying in a pool of blood in a room of their house Saturday, they said.They were living at their house together, police said.Police suspect property dispute behind the killing.Forensic exerts and dog squad were pressed into service, police said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI VSD KJKJ