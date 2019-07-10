4 men sentenced to 7 years in jail for firing at policemen, snatching their rifles

Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) A special NIA court here Wednesday sentenced four members of the Babbar Khalsa outfit to seven years of imprisonment for firing at two policemen and snatching their rifles last year in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Judge P M Tripathi sentenced a fifth accused, also belonging to the outfit, to five years in prison.Gurjant Singh, alias Jinta, Jarmon Singh, Karmveer Singh, alias Karma, and Amrit Singh were given seven years in jail, while Karam Singh was sentenced to five years.According to the prosecution, the convicts had on October 2, 2018, shot at two police constables, Sansar Singh and Sanjai Verma, who were on picket duty, and fled with their rifles.In the course of the probe, the NIA arrested Karam, Gurjant and Amrit on October 16, 2018. At their instance, the rifles were recovered.On information received from them, the other two accused were nabbed from Rajasthan and Punjab.The NIA charge sheet in the case under sections of the IPC, Arms Act and the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act. PTI COR SAB IJT