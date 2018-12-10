4-month-old dies in UP's Bareilly after drunk neighbour allegedly throws her

Bareilly (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A four-month-old girl died here after a drunk neighbour allegedly threw her on the ground, police said Monday.The incident happened at Hadaulia village in Cantarea on Sunday.The baby's mother, Ramsakhi, had an argument with her neighbour Ramvati. Following this, Ramvati's husband Umesh Pal, who was drunk, threw the baby on the ground, police said.The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where she wasdeclared brought dead.The police has arrested the accused. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM