4 more children die in Bihar, toll reaches 57

Patna/Muzaffarpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Four more children died Friday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district reeling underan outbreak of brain fever, taking the toll to 57 this month,state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said. All the victims have fallen prey to hypoglycemia, acondition caused by a very low level of blood sugar andelectrolyte imbalance, officials said. The 57 children died in two state-run hospitals ofMuzaffarpur, one of which was visited by the health minister during the day. Pandey said 47 children have lost their lives in theSri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while the10 others died in the Kejriwal Hospital. According to a release issued by the districtadministration, two children each died in the SKMCH and theKejriwal Hospital Friday. Since June one, 156 and 66 children were admittedin the SKMCH and the Kejriwal Hospital respectively with suspected cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) but most of them were found to be victims of hypoglycemia. The condition of five children undergoing treatment ineach of the hospitals is stated to be critical, the releasesaid. The health minister who held a meeting with doctorsand officials said six more ambulances will be available atthe SKMCH from Friday and a 100-bed new ward will be made operational there soon. The Kejriwal Hospital's management also agreed toincrease the number of beds if the need arises, he said. Pandey said creating awareness among the people isneeded to prevent the outbreak of the disease. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already directed theofficials concerned to ensure that preventive measures weretaken in the affected districts, though deaths have so farbeen reported from Muzaffarpur only. Health Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumarhad earlier said the disease has affected 222 blocks of12 districts especially Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar andEast Champaran. A central government team of experts had visitedMuzaffarpur on Wednesday. PTI CORR AR NN RAXRAX