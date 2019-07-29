4 Myanmar nationals held for staying illegally in India

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Four Myanmar nationals were arrested on Monday from Shamli district for illegally staying in India, while three madrassa teachers were also taken into custody for allegedly sheltering them, police said.Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said the four were staying in the country without valid visa and had managed to get fake Indian identity documents like passport and Aadhaar card.He said the four foreigners -- Rizwan, Nauman, Furqan and Abdul Majid -- were staying illegally in the country for the past two years and were arrested on Monday based on intelligence inputs.The three madrassa teachers -- Kari Ashraf Husain, Hanifullah and Wasif -- were also arrested for allegedly sheltering the four, the Shamli police chief said.Police said the seven people have been booked under the relevant sections of the The Foreigners Act and the Indian Penal Code, and are being interrogated. PTI CORR TIRTIR