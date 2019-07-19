4 narcotic smugglers arrested, 4.2 kg cannabis seized

Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) Four narcotic smugglers of an inter-state gang were arrested and 4.2 kg of cannabis was seized from their possession here on Friday, officials said. A police party intercepted a Tata Sumo vehicle at Kunjwani Chowk in the city and during its search found 4.2 kgs of cannabis, they said. The narcotics was seized and four men travelling in the vehicle from Kashmir to Punjab were arrested, police said. They were identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat (driver) and Umar Bashir Khan of Anantnag, Kashmir, Ram Kumar and Joginder Singh of Haryana, they said. PTI AB AQSAQS