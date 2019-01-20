4 new avian species spotted in Dudhwa forest in UP: Official

(Eds: Adds fresh inputs) Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The winter bird count in Dudhwa forest in Uttar Pradesh concluded Sunday, with claims of at least four new avian species being found there. Field director of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Ramesh Kumar Pandey told PTI that "the counting teams sighted for the first time in Dudhwa Maroon Oriole, Eurasian Sparrowhawk and two other new birds." He added that "as per suggestions from the experts, next counting of birds would be conducted in summer so as to make a comprehensive scientific study of birds, their nature and behaviour and Dudhwa ecology." Counting of birds in Dudhwa was started on Friday and experts from Katarniaghat Foundattion and Rohilkhand Nature Club assisted by Dudhwa field staff were engaged to carry out the counting work and make a report. The experts, including Kajal Dasgupta, Suresh Chaudhary, Jaswinder Singh, Fazlurrahman and Asani Bhaduri, visited various locations and collected data. The experts were surprised to find some summer season migratory birds such as Black Bittern and Paradise Flycatcher staying in Dudhwa even in winter, which they described as an "very interesting feature." They claimed to have sighted critically-endangered Himalayan Giffon, besides two other species of vultures in Dudhwa. Dudhwa enjoys a large population of birds of over 450 species, which makes it as an ideal space for research and study on birds. Its tigers, swamp deer, one-horned rhinoceros, wild elephants, reptiles and several other wild species, besides its natural forest cover and greenery, make Dudhwa an attraction for tourists, nature lovers and wildlife experts.PTI COR SMI SMN