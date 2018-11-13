4 notorious criminals held after gunfight in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Four members of a notorious criminal gang were arrested following an encounter with police here, officials said Monday.The accused, members of the 'Thak Thak', were arrested late Sunday night following a gun battle in Sector 15, under Sector 20 police station limits, they said.One of the accused and two policemen were injured in the shootout and were taken to hospital following their face-off, police said.The gang's kingpin has over a dozen cases of loot registered against him at various police stations in Delhi, police said. "Those arrested are notorious for auto lifting in the city. They would target vehicles parked in isolated areas and break their windows to enter the vehicles and then get into it," a senior police official said. "At times, when there would be a driver in the car they would lure him by showing a bundle of cash with only two real notes of Rs 100 -- one on the front and one at the back -- in it. "Rest would be plain papers. They would knock on the window and tell the driver that their cash bundle has fallen. Once the driver would open the door to pick it, the gang members would overpower him," the officer said.Those arrested have been identified as Sagar, Deepak and Manoj, all from Delhi, and Vikki, from Ghaziabad, police said.Four pistols, bullets, two catapults with pellets along with some robbed cash and a laptop were seized from them. Police said they have also impounded a hatchback the gang was travelling in Sunday night.A case has been registered against the accused at Sector 20 police station under the Indian Penal Code Sections 379 (theft), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of trust), 420 (cheating), among others.The accused have also been booked under the Arms Act, police said, adding that they have been remanded in judicial custody. PTI KIS KJKJ