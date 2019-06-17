4 of family killed in car-truck collision

/R Bikaner (R'than), Jun 17 (PTI) Four members of a family from died on Monday when their car collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. The accident occurred on the Bikaner-Sri Ganganagar national highway when the two vehicles, coming from opposite directions, collided, Lunkaransar police station incharge Boota Singh said. All the four occupants of the car, which was coming from Suratgarh, died on the spot, Singh said. The deceased -- Satish Kumar, his sons Dhruv and Dev, and brother Vikas, -- were from Delhi's Karol Bagh area. Police are trying to trace the truck driver who fled after the accident, the officer added. PTI CORR AG ADHMB