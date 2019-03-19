4 peacocks found dead in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Four peacocks were found dead on Tuesday at Khakharmala vilage in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said. The village sarpanch informed the police after the carcasses were found on a government land, Raipur police station in-charge Surendra Kumar Godhra said. He said the cause of death will be known after post-mortem and no case has been registered yet. Wildlife activist Babulal Jajoo said poachers illegally sell the bird's meat and feathers and alleged that the state government has failed to make efforts for peacock conservation. Last year, 250 peacocks were killed in Nainwa of Bundi and 300 in Nagaur, Jajoo claimed. The peacock is India's national bird and protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. PTI AG AD CK