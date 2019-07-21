4 persons lynched in J'khand on suspicion of practising witchcraft

Gumla, Jul 21 (PTI) Four elderly people, including two women, were lynched in Jharkhand's Gumla district on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said Sunday.The incident took place at Nagar Siskari village in the district on Saturday night.Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said a group of 10 masked men dragged them out of their houses and beat them to death with sticks. "It appears to be a witchcraft-related incident and the matter is being investigated," he said.Suna Oraon (65), Champa Oraon (79), Fagni Oraine (60) and Piro Oraine (74) were killed, Jha said. Police have launched a search to nab the accused, he said. PTI COR PVR MM ANBANB