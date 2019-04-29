4 Rajasthan polling personnel die over 2 days

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Four polling personnel died, three due to illness, in separate cases over two days in Rajasthan, officials said Monday. In Mavli town of Udaipur district, an election official fell sick at a polling booth and died on the way to a hospital on Monday evening, district election officer Anandhi said. Cardiac arrest is the suspected cause of the death, the official said. In Rajsamand, a member of the polling party, who was a teacher, died due to a heart attack when the group was being dispersed for duty on Sunday, district election officer Arvind Poswal said. A similar case happened in Ajmer, where a polling official died in Kekri before attending training on Sunday, district election officer Vishwamohan Sharma said. In Jodhpur, booth-level officer Shaitan Singh fell from the roof of a polling station where he had gone to sleep on Sunday night, an official said. PTI SDAHMB