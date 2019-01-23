4 science parks, 22 science centres to come up in J&K

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Four science parks and 22 science centres will be established in secondary and higher secondary schools across Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday."As part of quality improvement in education, the Samagra Shiksha will establish four science parks in the secondary and higher secondary schools of the state -- two each in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions," Arun Manhas, Director, Samagra Shiksha, said in a statement here.In addition to the four science parks, 22 science centres will also be established with one such centre in each district, he added.The school education directors in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions had been asked to identify suitable educational institutions in their respective areas for establishing the science parks and science centres, the officer said. PTI TAS AB ADRC