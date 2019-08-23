scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

4 soldiers injured as Army truck falls into Himachal gorge

/R Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) Four soldiers sustained injuries when a military truck fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Friday, police said. The soldiers were going to Jhakri in Theog subdivision from Haryana's Ambala. The truck fell into the gorge between Galu and Lambidhar, district Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said. The injured have been taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here for their treatment. A case has been registered at the Theog police station, the SP added. PTI DJIHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos