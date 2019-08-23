4 soldiers injured as Army truck falls into Himachal gorge

/R Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) Four soldiers sustained injuries when a military truck fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Friday, police said. The soldiers were going to Jhakri in Theog subdivision from Haryana's Ambala. The truck fell into the gorge between Galu and Lambidhar, district Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said. The injured have been taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here for their treatment. A case has been registered at the Theog police station, the SP added. PTI DJIHMB