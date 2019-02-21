4 Supertech officials arrested for flouting NGT norms at site

Noida (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Two concrete mixing plants of realty group Supertech were seized here and four of its officials arrested on Thursday for allegedly flouting the NGT's norms on pollution, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said.The realty group was also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the violations at its project site in Sector 74 area, it said."The Supreme Court had clear directions to implement NGT's guidelines. In pursuance of that, the action was taken against Supertech builders. They had one RMC plant working on a project premises, and another just outside its boundary. "They were operating illegally and violating NGT order by production dust, etc.," City Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Mishra said.Some other contractors were involved in the project, while it should have been their contractors. The no objection certificates (NOCs) that were issued for some work were not in the name of Supertech. These are major violations of the law, he told reporters."The action was taken on directions of the district magistrate and such cases are reviewed by the administration on a weekly basis, to enforce the orders of the Supreme Court and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)," he said.The district administration has warned action against anyone found flouting the apex court guidelines and norms set by the CPCB on controlling pollution. PTI KIS DPB