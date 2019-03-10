4 suspected drug peddlers booked in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), 10 Mar (PTI) Four suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in separate incidents here and 14 kg ganja and 1 kg of a banned white-colour powder recovered from their possession, an official said Sunday.DIG, Ghaziabad, Upendra Agrawal said around 11.00 pm on Saturday police nabbed one Balvir, who hails from Agra, near Mukund Lal Inter College Intersection and recovered 6 kg ganja from his possession.In another incident, the police intercepted two motorcycle-borne men near Shani Mandir on Rakesh Marg, he said.On checking, 8 kg ganja was recovered from Satyendra, alias Amit, and Pinki, Agrawal said.A suspected drug peddler, Zahid, was arrested by Loni police and 1 kg of a banned white powder, used for intoxication, was recovered from him, he said.All the accused have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer added. PTI CORR AD AD INDIND