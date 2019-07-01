4 suspects in contract killing cases arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Four men, suspected to have been involved in several contract killing cases in Delhi and its neighbouring states, have been arrested, police said Monday.They have been identified as Deepak Tomar (30), a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, Harish (28), a resident of Jhajhar district in Haryana, Umed Sharma (26) and Neeraj Luhach (29), residents of Rohtak district in Haryana, officials said.Three pistols and twelve live cartridges have been seized from them, police said."The accused were arrested on Sunday while they were about to execute another murder here," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra. Investigation revealed that Tomar had allegedly killed a person at civil lines in Rohtak in 2008 with his associate for which he was given a life term in jail, police said.In 2010, Tomar had allegedly killed Dhajja Ram, an ex-member of Anil Leela gang. Tomar also killed two two residents of Soop Village in Bhagpat with his associate Saurabhin 2014 , they said.During interrogation, Tomar confessed that he had personal enmity with one Sohanveer, a resident of Jhajjar, and killed him, police said.He was arrested in 2016 but managed to get a bail in 2018 after which he roped in Pradeep and Pintu alias Sumit and convinced them to kill Deepak Pandit, a rival of Tomar, the officer said. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM