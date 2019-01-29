4 thieves arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested on charge of robbery in Shastri Nagar area of the city, police said Tuesday. The arrested were identified as Manish, Lokesh, Manoj and Santosh, officials said, adding two country-made pistols, cartridges and two knives were recovered from them. "Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Monday night intercepted a scooty and a motorcycle here. Even though the riders tried to escape, they were caught," said Superintendent of Police (SP), city, Shlok Kumar. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing the belongings of pedestrians in the area, he said.Three laptops and 19 mobile phones have been recovered from the group's leader Manish, he said. The four have a dozen of criminal cases booked against them, he said. They were sent to jail on Tuesday. PTI CORR MAZ INDIND