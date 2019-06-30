4 TN fishermen seriously injured after SL navy attacks them

Pudukottai (TN) June 30 (PTI) Four Tamil Nadu fishermenwere seriously injured after they were attacked by Sri Lankannaval personnel while fishing in the island nation's territorial waters, police said.They were part of a group of 1,200 fishermen, who had put out to sea in 150 boats from here on Saturday.Other fishermen rescued the four, brought them ashorelast night and got them admitted to a government hospital. Police said the boat crossed the International MaritimeBoundary Line and was fishing near the island nation when aSri Lankan naval boat patrolling the area rammed their vessel.The personnel on board attacked them with stones, bottlesand sticks, they said.One of the fishermen suffered a hip fracture, while theother three had extensive hand injuries, Kumaresan, AssistantDirector of Fisheries, said. PTI COR APR DVDV