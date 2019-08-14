4 women among six held for assaulting police informer in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Six people, including four women, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a person in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.They have been identified as Pradeep (34), Sunny (35), Renu (35), Binoja (55) and Preeti (30), all residents of Uttam Nagar. One lady is yet to be identified, the police said.According to the police, a head constable of Excise Intelligence Bureau had gone to Hatsal Vihar in Uttam Nagar after he received a tip-off regarding illicit liquor.When he reached the house of one Shobha, he saw 14 cartoons of illicit liquor on the ground floor of the building. Meanwhile, several people gathered at the spot and assaulted the police informer who had gone there along with the officer, the FIR said.Thereafter, on the basis of CCTV footage, they were arrested, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest other accused persons. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM