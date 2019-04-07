scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

4 women arrested in UP for putting up Congress posters on public buildings

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Four women have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Miranpur town for putting up pamphlets and posters on public buildings in support of Congress's Bijnor candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui, officials said Sunday.Police registered a case against Radha, Maya Devi, Sawita and Rubi for violating the model code of conduct and arrested them, Station House Officer Pankaj Tyagi said.Bijnor will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 11. PTI CORR SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos