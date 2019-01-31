4 workers die after falling from 10th floor of building in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) At least four labourers died and two others were injured Thursday after they fell from the tenth floor of an under-construction building in Keesara near here, police said.The incident occurred at around 11 AM when all the six workers, hailing from West Bengal and Bihar, were engaged in centring work at the building.The platform they were working on suddenly collapsed and all of them fell down resulting in the death of four of them while two others were rushed to a nearby hospital, they added. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor B Rammohan, announced ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh each to family members of the deceased. PTI VVK ROH DVDV