4-year-old falls into borewell in Jodhpur

/RJodhpur, May 20 (PTI) A four-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Monday, police said. The girl, Seema, is alive and oxygen supply has been provided through a pipe inside the borewell. She fell into the borewell while playing near it, the police said. The bore-well is said to be nine inch wide and 400 feet deep, Kherapa Police Station in-charge Kesa Ram said. The National Disaster Response Force has been informed and the rescue operation will be carried out soon, the officer added. PTI SDA MAZHMB

