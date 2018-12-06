4-year-old girl 'inappropriately touched' by classmate in Delhi school

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Parents of a four-year-old girl have alleged that their daughter was "inappropriately touched" by her classmate or someone else at a school in outer Delhi's Ranhola, police said Thursday. On Wednesday evening, the girl's mother lodged a complaint at the Ranhola police station alleging that her daughter was inappropriately touched by a four-year-old classmate or someone else. Following the incident, locals gathered in front of the school Thursday morning and ransacked the building. Police soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer), said.He said a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and medical examination of the victim conducted.The accused has not been identified yet, the DCP said. On Thursday morning, locals along with the victim's family gheraoed the school and ransacked the building. They allegedly assaulted the school staff and manhandled the principal.Police used mild force to disperse the mob after which the situation was brought under control. Officials said further investigation in the case is currently on. PTI AMP CK