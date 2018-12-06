4-year-old girl 'inappropriately touched' by classmate in Delhi school, parents file complaint

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Parents of a four-year-old girl have filed a complaint alleging their daughter was 'inappropriately touched' by her classmate following which the school was ransacked by angry locals, police said Thursday.On Wednesday evening, Ranhola police station received a complaint from the mother of the girl alleging that her daughter was 'inappropriately touched' by another four-year-old.Following the incident, locals gathered in front of the school this morning and ransacked the building. Police soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer), said. He said that a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and medical exam of the victim has been conducted.Officials said that further investigation in the case is currently on. PTI AMP SOMSOM