4-year-old 'raped' by juvenile

/R New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile at his house in northwest Delhi, police said Tuesday. The incident took place in Rohini on Sunday afternoon. After completing her household work post-lunch, the victim's mother was taking a nap in her home on the third floor of a building. The accused, who studies in Class IX, took the minor to his home on the second floor and allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said. When the girl returned home, her mother found her bleeding from her private parts. The girl narrated the incident to her mother, following which she questioned the minor and scolded him, the officer said. Fearing the consequences, the juvenile fled from the spot. He was apprehended from his locality on Monday, he said, he said. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the officer added. PTI AMPHMB