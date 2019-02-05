40 Indian-origin youth from eight countries meet Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A group of Indian-origin youth from eight countries called on Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh under the 53rd edition of 'Know India Programme', according to an official statement issued Tuesday. The Know India Programme (KIP) is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs with the objective of familiarizing the India diaspora youth, in the age group of 18-30 years, with developments and achievements made by the country and bringing them closer to the land of their ancestors. The programme provides a unique forum for students and young professionals of India-origin to visit India, share their views, expectations and experiences and to bond closely with the contemporary India. The 53rd edition of Know India Programme for young Indian diaspora involves 40 participants (24 females and 16 males) from Fiji, Guyana, Mauritius, Portugal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago, the Personnel Ministry said in the statement. The partner states of this edition are Maharashtra and Daman & Diu. The minister interacted with the youth and discussed with them experiences of their visit to India. The participants who are on a visit to India from January 23 to February 16 have visited Maharashtra, Daman & Diu and Agra. Now they are in Delhi where they will visit historical monuments and cultural places. PTI AKV CK