40 kgs of poppy seized in Kathua

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) A truck carrying 40 kgs of poppy was seized Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathuadistrict, police said. Acting on a tip off, a police party intercepted the truck at Lakhanpur area and recovered five boxes containing poppy, they said. The truck was on its way to Punjab, police said, adding that the driver, Avtar Singh of Jagraon, Ludhiana, was arrested. A case was registered under the NDPS Act, police said.