40 people booked for thrashing teacher on child-lifting suspicion

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A case has been registered against 40 unidentified people for allegedly thrashing a school teacher on the suspicion of child-lifting in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sachin came from Delhi in a train. The school teacher was rescued by the police, an officer said. A case has been registered on Thursday and a search is on for the accused based on the video footage of the incident, the officer said. PTI CORRHMB