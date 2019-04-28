40 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) At least 40 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in east Delhi's Lalita park area on Saturday, officials said. They said 15 LPG cylinders also exploded in the area after the fire broke out. The Fire Department received information about the incident at around 11.10 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.The flames were doused by 12.10 pm, the officials said, adding that no casualty was reported. The cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, they added. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE